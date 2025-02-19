New Glasgow Town Staff asked by Council for Clarification on Issues Related to Proposed Development on North Avenue

New Glasgow council has some questions for staff to answer ahead of a public hearing on an application for development.

Beloved Homes & Rentals wants to enter an agreement to develop a pair of 4 unit buildings on land at 211 North Avenue. Councilor Joe MacDonald noted that he’s already has some concerns about the plan raised by nearby residents, and so he put forward a motion to include a Development Supplementary Report for council to review ahead of a planned public meeting on the development at the next monthly meeting on March 17th.