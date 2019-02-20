White Lotus
New Glasgow Ward 1 Councillor Troy MacCulloch Resigns, Special Election to be Set Next Month

There’s a vacancy on New Glasgow Town Council. Ward 1’s Troy MacCulloch has submitted a letter of resignation, saying he’s stepping down to take a new position as CAO for the Municipal District of Pincher Creek, Alberta. The date for the by-election to replace MacCulloch will be announced at next month’s meeting of council on March 18th.