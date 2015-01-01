New Glasgow Woman Dies in a Collision on Highway 104 in Pictou County

Pictou County District RCMP say a 42-year-old New Glasgow woman has died in a crash on Highway 104 early Friday evening. Police, fire department and EHS personnel were called to the scene shortly after 5:30.

Investigators say a Honda Civic was travelling eastbound on the highway when it struck a deer and was then hit from behind by a transport truck.

The driver and lone occupant of the Civic was transported to hospital by ambulance. She was then airlifted to a medical facility in Halifax where she later died.

The driver of the truck, a 61-year-old New Brunswick man was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An RCMP reconstructionist came to the scene of the crash and the investigation is continuing. Highway 104 at Exit 25 was closed for several hours.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t yet spoken to police is asked to call Pictou County District RCMP at 902-485-4333