New Glasgow’s 150 Celebrations begin today, all are Welcome

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks is inviting everyone to join the town in celebrating its 150th anniversary.

Dicks said it is celebration of the 150 anniversary of the town`s incorporation, but it`s a celebration for everyone to attend, including neighbouring towns and communities.

There is a flag raising ceremony at 12 p.m. today, with a custom flag, designed specifically for New Glasgow’s 150th. The official launch of the New Glasgow 150 Anniversary Celebrations is set for 6 p.m. along the New Glasgow riverfront. The launch is set to include the unveiling of a legacy art piece honouring the river that runs through the Town, recognizing its Mi’kmaq name and honouring the Pictou Landing First Nation community, as well as how the river connects us all and gives life to both communities.

After the unveiling, there will be the official cutting and serving of an anniversary cake, followed by a concert inside Glasgow Square Theatre, running from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

The events are for everyone. Mayor Dicks said they are hoping for nice weather and a good crowd