New Glasgow’s 150th Anniversary Celebrations Kick Off Tuesday

The Town of New Glasgow and the New Glasgow 150 committee are kicking off the town`s 150th anniversary Tuesday.

Festivities will begin with a flag raising ceremony at 12 p.m. tomorrow, with a custom flag, designed specifically for New Glasgow’s 150th anniversary set to go up.

The official launch of the New Glasgow 150 Anniversary Celebrations will follow at 6 p.m. along the New Glasgow riverfront. The launch is set to include the unveiling of a legacy art piece honouring the river that runs through the Town, recognizing its Mi’kmaq name and honouring the Pictou Landing First Nation community, as well as how the river connects us all and gives life to both communities.

The launch will also reflect the African Nova Scotian history of New Glasgow, its strong Scottish roots and the long-standing multicultural heritages. After the unveiling, there will be the official cutting and serving of an anniversary cake, followed by a concert inside Glasgow Square Theatre, running from 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Performers include Doris Mason, Angela Cromwell, Jon Raven, sisters Robyn Alcorn and Jodi Alcorn and their families, and a cameo performance by one of New Glasgow’s most iconic performers as a special surprise.

The New Glasgow 150 co-chair and Mayor Nancy Dicks said more events are coming.

Mayor Dicks invited everyone to come out and celebrate.