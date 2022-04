A member of the Maritime Junior Hockey League’s Pictou County Weeks Crushers is suiting up

for the QMJHL’s Rimouski Oceanic. Defenceman Cory MacGillivray was called up by Rimouski this week, and the New Glasgow native played his first game for the Oceanic against Shawinigan on Sunday. Rimouski will be playing the Acadie-Bathurst Titan tonight.

The 17-year-old played in 38 games for the Crushers this season with three goals and 10 assists.