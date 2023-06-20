New Glasgow’s Kori Cheverie Receives Hockey Nova Scotia President’s Award

New Glasgow native Kori Cheverie is the 2023 recipient of the Hockey Nova Scotia President’s Award. The recipient is selected annually by the President of Hockey Nova Scotia, and the award is given to an individual who has made a remarkable contribution and provided outstanding service to amateur hockey in the province.

Cheverie, the head coach of Nova Scotia’s women’s hockey team, led her squad to a silver medal at the Canada Games in March. It’s the first-ever women’s hockey medal for Nova Scotia at the games. Their previous best finish in women’s hockey was fifth at the Canada games in Bathurst, New Brunsiwck in 2003. Cheverie was a member of that team.