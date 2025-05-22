New Glasgow’s Mayor ask Residents to Attend the Annual St. Andrew`s Society of Pictou County Lobster Dinner as part of 150 Celebrations

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks is asking residents to come out to the annual lobster dinner for the St. Andrew`s Society of Pictou County on May 30th. The event is part of the year-long 150th anniversary celebrations for the Town of New Glasgow.

Dicks, who will be on hand at the dinner, called it a great opportunity for a delicious meal and evening of entertainment. The dinner will be catered by the Pantry Kitchen, and will feature entertainment by vocalist Ann Holton and her daughters, and a piper.

A reception will be held from 5-6pm, with the dinner to follow from 6-7pm. Tickets are available at the UPS Store in New Glasgow. The lobster can be substituted with chicken but must be indicated to the Society when purchasing tickets.