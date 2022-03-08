New Glasgow’s Tara Inn to be converted into Affordable Housing Units

The Nova Scotia Cooperative Council found a new use for New Glasgow’s Tara Inn.

Diane Kelderman, president of the council, said her group is converting the motel into 36 affordable housing units. She said the council is always looking for ideas to do good in communities, with affordable housing being a big issue. After speaking with the Tara Inn’s owner, who was looking to move on, Kelderman said they came to an agreement for the council to acquire the property.

The renovations started yesterday, and they will begin taking more tenants when complete. Kelderman said they are looking for tenants who are experiencing housing difficulties. She said they have already filled eight spots, with people who were living at the Tara Inn on a monthly basis. She said the hope is to have the construction completed and 100 per cent occupancy by the end of June.

The facility will be named “Coady’s Place” – after Father Moses Coady.