New Glasgow’s Year highlighted by collaborations with Other Municipal Units in Pictou County

New Glasgow Mayor Nancy Dicks says it was a busy 2019 for the town. She says a key highlight

is the development of a fixed transit route with the Town of Stellarton.

Dicks says the six municipalities in Pictou County have worked together on a number of projects including contributing to a recruitment and retention navigator in the health care system, the Pictou County Regional Enterprise Network, and with the town of Trenton on the Trenton Park Revitalization Project. Dicks says the town has also hired a Climate Change coordinator and has been chosen as one of 25 communities across Canada to participate in the Global Covenant of Mayors. Dicks says the covenant allows the town to prepare for the future in climate change, and its potential impacts.