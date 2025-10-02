New Home for Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame nearing Completion

Organizers behind the Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame are hoping they will be set up and ready to go by the end of October but that depends on how quickly they can install some display cases.

Ken Langille, president of the Pictou County Sports Heritage Hall of Fame , said the new building on Main Street in Trenton is almost completed. He said the parking lots are being completed and they have to build their display cabinets made and put in place before they can move in.

Everything is packed up at the former site in New Glasgow on East River Road, adding they have been working on finding a permanent home for a number of years. Langille said it will be great to see the building finished and up and going, as they have been working on finding a permanent home for some time, adding there will be a lot to see at the new site.

The provincial and federal governments offered $3.75 million in funding for the new facility.