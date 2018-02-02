New Homeless Project launched in Antigonish and Guysborough Counties

getting more than 100-thousand dollars in federal funding to assist with start up. A new program aimed at reducing homelessness in Antigonish and Guysborough Counties has been launched. The program is called “A Roof Over Your Head”. It isgetting more than 100-thousand dollars in federal funding to assist with start up.

Former RCMP officer Dale Bogle will lead the project.

The idea was developed by Nova Scotia Health Authority Public Health educator and promoter Dana Mason. Further expertise was provided by the Affordable Housing Society of Nova Scotia.