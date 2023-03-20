New Housing Development Proposed for Port Hastings Area

A new company is looking to add more housing to the Port Hastings area.

Last week, Independent Investment Nova Scotia hosted a project launch on an in-development 149 housing unit project in Port Hastings. Damian MacInnis, partner and project director of Independent Investment Nova Scotia, said they have 53 acres of land. Phase 1 of the project will cost around $25 million, with the total investment through five phases will be around $100 million.

At the moment, they are in the permitting stage, with MacInnis noting the company is working with the eastern District Planning Commission to make sure they meet all bylaws and needs for the community. He said the goal is to get shovels in the ground in August, with a road going into the area fairly soon.

He said the land is adjacent to the A and W restaurant in Port Hastings.