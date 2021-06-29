New Kids Book Features Antigonish County Resident

A new children’s book has been released which features nine kids from different parts of

Canada, including one from Antigonish County. Ben Trenholm of Bayfield is one of the children in the book entitled “Our Canada: A Year with Canuck Kids.”

One of the authors of the book, Kelly Jackson, says they wanted to create a book that had

greater representation of Canadian kids from different families, ethnic and cultural backgrounds and provinces. Jackson says they wanted to showcase what it was like to be a Canadian child in 2021, including shared and different experiences.

Trenholm says he shared with the authors about what life is like for him, and what he does in various seasons.

“Our Canada: A Year with Canuck Kids” was launched earlier this year and has already sold more than one thousand copies

Net proceeds from the book sales go to the Blossom Fund at Humber College in Toronto that supports students with disabilities and mental health challenges. It is published by Blossom Books, a small independent publisher of children’s books. Copies of the book can be purchased on the Blossom Books web site or at Amazon.ca.