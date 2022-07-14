New Liberal Leader Zach Churchill Moving Forward in Helping Rebuild the Party and Hold Government to Account

The new leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party said he is feeling energized to rebuild the organization in local communities.

Nova Scotia Liberals elected Yarmouth MLA Zach Churchill as the new leader of the party on July

5, replacing interim leader and Timberlea-Prospect MLA Iain Rankin, who stepped down in January. Churchill said it`s an honour to have the support of the party, adding he looks forward to holding the government to account, and building a new vision for Nova Scotia.

When Churchill started in government, the Liberals held 10 seats in the provincial legislature and served as opposition to the NDP. While the Liberals hold 17 seats now, Churchill said they are still in a competitive position, noting they grew the party during the leadership campaign.

With three years before the next provincial election in July of 2025, Churchill said the party wants to compile a list of initiatives and ideas to tackle big issues in the province such as primary care and affordability. Another goal, he said, is getting candidates nominated as soon as possible.