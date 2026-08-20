New Livestock Building set to open on the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition Grounds on August 24th

Jack Thomson, chair of the cattle committee at the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition, said the Jerome McCarron Pavillion, a new livestock facility at the exhibition grounds, is nearly complete. The official opening is set for Monday, August 24.

After the roof of the former facility collapsed in February, plans for rebuilding came together quickly.

Thomson said the fundraising will continue until they have everything done and paid for. Speaking about McCarron, Thomson said he is a longtime-4-H leader and farmer, and a legendary tug-of-war coach who worked with the Department of Agriculture as a consultant for farmers. Thomson said based on McCarron’s influence on the agriculture sector, it was decided to name the facility after him.