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New Livestock Building set to open on the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition Grounds on August 24th

Aug 20, 2026 | Local News

 
Jack Thomson, chair of the cattle committee at the Eastern Nova Scotia Exhibition, said the Jerome McCarron Pavillion, a new livestock facility at the exhibition grounds, is nearly complete. The official opening is set for Monday, August 24.  
 
After the roof of the former facility collapsed in February, plans for rebuilding came together quickly.  
 
 
 
Thomson said the fundraising will continue until they have everything done and paid for. Speaking about McCarron, Thomson said he is a longtime-4-H leader and farmer, and a legendary tug-of-war coach who worked with the Department of Agriculture as a consultant for farmers. Thomson said based on McCarron’s influence on the agriculture sector, it was decided to name the facility after him.  
 
The open house begins at 7 pm on Monday, with speeches at 8, and a live auction of goods and services at 9. Everyone is welcome.  

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Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Broadcast Dialogue has announced the winners of the inaugural Canadian Radio Awards, which we’ve dubbed “The Howards” after our publisher emeritus Howard Christensen.

When Howard, a radio veteran and one of the original Broadcast News anchors, founded Broadcast Dialogue in 1992, he saw a need for both timely delivery of Canadian broadcast industry news, but also recognized the importance of creating a sense of community.

989 XFM is very proud to be the winner of the 2020 Station of Year – Small Market award.