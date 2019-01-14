New Meet Records Set by St. FX Track and Field Athletes at Moncton Event

Members of the St. FX Track and Field teams set new meet records in Moncton over the

weekend.

Fifth year X-Women sprinter Allie Flower broke two meet records on the day with a pair of first place finishes in the 300 and 600 meters. Jane Hergett also bettered the meet record in the 600 meters in finishing second.

In the men’s 400 meters Tim Brennan broke the previous meet record, and Eric Sutton also bettered the meet record with his second place showing. AUS Cross Country Champion Angus Rawling won the 15-hundred meter race and set a new meet record.

In the Women’s 18 to 19 age category, Lauren Liem finished first in the 600 meters and Olivia Crewe was first in the 300 meters. Catherine Kennedy took first in the 60 meter hurdles, and Lani Deakin won the Long Jump.

In the 15-hundred meters for age 18 to 19, Luc Gallant crossed the fiinish line first, while Adrian Kinney won the 60 meter dash, and Aiden McMann placed first in shot put.