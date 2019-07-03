New Mobi-Chairs in Place for Use at Antigonish County Beaches

Antigonish County Recreation unveiled two new mobi -chairs for use at local beaches.

County recreation director Marlene Melanson said the chairs will allow people with mobility issues to enjoy the ocean as the chairs are usable in the water. One of the chairs will remain at Pomquet Beach to accommodate visitors who want to sign the chair out from life guards. The other chair will be available at the county recreation offices for people to borrow when in need.

The chairs cost around $1,300 to $1,400. Melanson said the county contributed part of the funding along with the Department of Communities, Culture, and Heritage. There is already around 100 feet of mobi-mat on the Pomquet beach with more on the way.