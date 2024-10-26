New Movie Shot in Antigonish County Area and Features a Local Cast Premieres this Weekend

A new locally produced film will be premiered at the Antigonish Legion this weekend.

“State of the World” is the brainchild of videographer Antigonish County native David Overmars. The comedy tells the story of a struggling vegetable farmer that turns to vigilante action in order to battle a corrupt Mayor who wants to develop his land. The zero budget production was shot in a number of locations in the local area last summer.

Overmars says most of the actors in the 90-minute show are local people he knows.