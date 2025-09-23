New Mural Overlooking St. FX Stadium Honours Father Stan MacDonald

A mural paying tribute to Father Stanley MacDonald now looks over the St. FX stadium. MacDonald, who was cherished by students and staff at the school and the greater community died in May.

The mural shows MacDonald wearing a St. FX hat and the caption “Father Stan says Go X Go”, a chant that he is probably best known for during varsity games on campus.

The mural was a project of the St. FX Students Union. The president of the Students Union Jake Cruchet says they wanted to pay tribute to a man who was loved and admired by so many.

Since the mural appeared, Cruchet says a number of people have remarked that it looks like Father Stan is still watching the games, cheering on X-Men and X-Women teams.

Cruchet says the Students Union and St. FX administration are in discussions now about other ways to celebrate the man who touched so many lives.

Cruchet says Father Stan was everything that St. FX embodies and a friend to so many students.