New Neuro-Cognitive Research Laboratory at St. FX will be used by Multiple Programs on Campus

StFX University’s new Applied Neuro-Cognitive Research Laboratory is open for business. The

lab allows for researching in-depth cognitive abilities in the brain such as decision making.

Funding for the lab came in the form of $40,000 from the Province’s Nova Scotia Research and Innovation Trust and another $40,000 from the Canada Foundation for Innovation.

Antigonish MLA Randy Delorey said the lab will see use from multiple university programs.

Dr. Petra Hauf, a professor of psychology and Dean of Science with StFX, said all who want to do research requiring investigating brain activities will be able to access the lab. The lab has applications for the Psychology, Health, and Human Kinetics programs, as well as the computer science, math and other programs.