New On-Air Officials in Minor Hockey to Wear Green Armbands

The green armband initiative is going to be standard for minor hockey associations across Nova

Scotia.

The project began in Quebec and was used for baseball umpires before it moved over to soccer and hockey. Rick Hill, referee in chief for Hockey Nova Scotia, stated the local provincial association picked it up from the Eastern Ontario Hockey Association, noting a lot of the groundwork was done in Cole Harbour. Hockey Nova Scotia jumped on board and now green armbands have been distributed to all minor hockey associations in the province.

Hill said the project aims to point out the officials wearing the armbands are under the age of 18, and reduce verbal abuse from players, coaches, and fans. He stated about 65 per cent of young officials stop by their third year, noting the biggest reason is verbal abuse.

Posters will go up in dressing rooms and rinks to let people know about the project and what the armbands mean. Hill also noted new rules allow for doubled suspensions for those who are assessed penalties warranting suspensions against officials wearing the armbands.