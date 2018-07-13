New Orthopedic Surgeon coming to New Glasgow

The Aberdeen Hospital will be one of four hospitals in the province to see a new orthopedic surgeon.

A release from the department states one of the four surgeons is already working at Valley Regional Hospital and the others are expected to be working by September.

The release goes on to state the Nova Scotia Health Authority recruited the surgeons as part of a multi-year plan to improve care, promote wellness and increase access to hip and knee replacement surgeries for Nova Scotians.

The surgeons are going to focus on meeting with patients who are dealing with long waits for such surgeries.

The Nova Scotia Health Authority, working with surgeon’s offices, plan to help identify patients who could be referred to these new surgeons to get looked at earlier and help with the backlog of patients.