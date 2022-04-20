New Owners of the Former Tara Motel get a Property Tax Exemption from the Town of New Glasgow

The new owners of the former Tara Motel property are getting a property tax exemption.

New Glasgow town council approved an amendment to the Tax Exemption Bylaw that gives the Nova Scotia Co-operative Council, who are turning the motel on East River Road into an affordable housing complex, a 100 percent exemption on their property taxes for the next twenty years – roughly $33,000 per year.

Some councilors sought clarification on the amendment, and all agreed that the exemption would only apply to the buildings currently standing in what is now called Coady’s Place – exemptions for any new construction would have to be negotiated with the town.