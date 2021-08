PC Leader and Premier-designate Tim Houston and his cabinet will be sworn in on Tuesday,

August 31st.

Houston and his ministers will take the oath of office from Lieutenant Governor Arthur J. LeBlanc.

Houston says he has a lot of quality people in his caucus to choose from in selecting his inner circle.

Houston says a focus of his government will be fixing health care. Houston says there will be a sitting of the legislature this fall, formal dates will be announced later.