New Playground and Multi-Purpose Court Coming to Creignish, Inverness County

Residents of Creignish, Inverness County are building a new playground and a multi-purpose court. The multi-purpose court will be used for tennis and pickleball.

It will be located at the Creignish Recreation Centre, a hub for a number of events in the community.

The project is being supported with $200,000 from the province, as well as funding from the Municipality of the County of Inverness. Officials with the recreation association say the playground and multi-purpose court would not have been possible without the support of the two levels of government

Work on the project is already underway.