New Playground and Multi-Purpose Court Coming to Creignish, Inverness County

May 30, 2024 | Local News

Residents of Creignish, Inverness County are building a new playground and a multi-purpose court. The multi-purpose court will be used for tennis and pickleball.

It will be located at the Creignish Recreation Centre, a hub for a number of events in the community.

The project is being supported with $200,000 from the province, as well as funding from the Municipality of the County of Inverness. Officials with the recreation association say the playground and multi-purpose court would not have been possible without the support of the two levels of government

With heavy equipment from High and Dry Ditching and Allsteel Coatings serving as the backdrop, community members gathered with the Creignish Recreation Association, MLA Allan MacMaster, and Councillor Catherine Gillis to officially break ground at the Creignish Playground last Saturday. (contributed)

Work on the project is already underway.


