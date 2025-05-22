New Playground Equipment coming to Tamarac Education Centre in Port Hawkesbury

The Tamarac Education Centre in Port Hawkesbury is getting new playground gear.

Karen MacKinnon, chair of the TEC Playground committee, explained some of the original equipment at the school was deemed unsafe and needed to come down. Since around 2021, the committee raised funds for replacement equipment.

MacKinnon said organizers were aware of a recreation facility grant program though the province, but wanted to raise enough money to match some of the government funding. The application, made by the Strait Regional Centre for Education, was successful and they are getting $100,000 through the Recreation Facility Development program for an accessible playground.

Locally between $60,000-70,000 was raised for the equipment. The SCRE will issue tenders and take bids, said MacKinnon, and from there they will select equipment for the site. She also said they are already looking at a phase 2.

MacKinnon thanked community members, businesses, and volunteers who helped make this possible, calling it a wonderful example of what can happen when people work together.