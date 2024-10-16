Listen Live

Contests

Listen Live

Arsenault Monuments

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

New Pop-Up Exhibition to sees to Grow Cheticamp’s Famous Rug Hooking Tradition

Oct 16, 2024 | Local News

It’s a move to grow Cheticamp’s Rug Hooking tradition.
The Unama’ki Cape Breton Centre for Craft and Design has announced a new pop-up exhibition that opens next week called “Revival of Cheticamp Rug Hooking”.
The show features works created through a mentorship program where 10 community members learned rug hooking and related skills from established artists.

Cheticamp rug hooking frame (Ken Kingston photo)

The centre’s Sustainable Craft Manager Al Cusack says the idea for the exhibition came from community discussions on Sustainable Craft Programming in 2022.
Revival of Cheticamp Rug Hooking will be on display in the new community rug hooking space at Le Conseil des Arts de Cheticamp from October 24th to November 22nd


Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Arsenault Monuments
Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year