New Power Rates Come into Effect in Antigonish in June

The Town of Antigonish re-filed its application to the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board to change the town’s schedule of rates for its electric utility.

During Tuesday’s regular meeting of Antigonish Council, Meaghan Barkhouse, director of corporate services for the Town of Antigonish, said the town applied to the NSUARB to amend its rates for electric supply and services earlier this year.

A hearing followed in March, during which the town was looking for a revenue requirement increase of 6.29 per cent, which would translate to an increase between 7.2 and 7.9 per cent increase for electric rates, depending on the class. The UARB requested some changes to the original filing, and the town had to re-file by May 20.

Some of the changes included the domestic base rate going from $16.95 to $12.74, and the load line loss factor was changed to 4 per cent from 2.2 per cent. In the re-filing the revenue required an increase of 7.69 percent, which would result in an 8.58 and 8.87 per cent increase on electric rates depending on rate class.

Barkhouse said the average customer’s average bill will go up $34.56 over a two month billing period. She noted in low usage billing periods, like September, the average cost increase would be about $12.55 while in January, the increase would be around $57.78.

Barkhouse said this is the first time the town requested a general rate application since the 80s, with other increases being based on power purchase prices going up.

The UARB approved the compliance filing on Wednesday afternoon and the rates will come into effect June 1.