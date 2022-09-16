New Program to Help Low Income Households Transition Away from Home Heating Oil

Central Nova MP Sean Fraser is pleased with a new federal initiative to help Canadians with

home heating, with a significant portion of the funding coming to Atlantic Canada.

On Thursday, federal Environment Minister Steven Guilbeault announced $250 million will be spent over four years, with about $120 million going to the four Atlantic Provinces.

Fraser says the fund is aimed at helping lower income households transition away from home heating oil.

Fraser says the program not only assists Canadians reduce their heating costs, it also helps reduce emissions