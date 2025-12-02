New Recycling Model Launched in the Province, More Waste to Be Diverted from Landfills

Nova Scotia launched a new residential recycling model on Monday as part of the province’s extended producer responsibility (EPR) initiative, designed to divert more waste away from landfills.

With the introduction of EPR, several new items can now be placed in blue bag paper recycling, including paper laminate packaging, such as flour bags, petfood bags and popcorn bags, as well as cardboard boxes like pizza boxes, and food wrapers like muffin and burger wrappers

Blue bags plastics and containers can now include disposable coffee cups, spiral cans, ice cream cartons, plastic tubes for toothpaste and deodorant, and small item plastic packaging like candy and gum containers, garden pots, and seedling trays

Books will no longer be accepted in blue bag recycling. Residents are encouraged to donate them to local thrift stores. If this option is not suitable, books may be placed in regular curbside garbage.

Curbside collection schedules and routines remain unchanged. For further updates, please visit your municipal web site.