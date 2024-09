The monthly meeting of New Glasgow town council began with the swearing in of the new Regional Police chief.

Ryan Leil has been with the force since 2004, and has served as Deputy Chief since May of 2020. He replaces Stephen Chisholm in the position.

Town council also approved a two-year lease at 90 Provost Street for a New Glasgow Regional Police Community Office, which Leil told council should be operational before the end of the month.