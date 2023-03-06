New Rental Property that includes Affordable Housing Units under Construction in Guysborough

A new rental property with an affordable housing component is going up in Guysborough.

Andrew Boudreau, president of Caper Developments and Atlantic Edge Properties, said his company is establishing a 36 unit complex for residents who are 55 and older, with 18 of the units serving as affordable housing with the rest being market rent.

Boudreau explained Caper Developments in on the construction side of things while Atlantic Edge does the property acquisitions and manages the property. He said the property is going up at the corner of Church and Queen Streets.

With the needs of housing across Canada, and the aging population in Guysborough County, he said their idea for a complex aimed at the 55-plus crowd is a good idea.

Boudreau said the build began last month and they are aiming to open in the spring of 2024.