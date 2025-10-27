New Report suggests a large gap in the number of Nova Scotia Students Eligible for French-First-Language Education and those who are attending CSAP Schools

A new report, utilizing data from the 2021 Census, highlights an alarming gap between the number of children in the province eligible for French-first-language education and those currently enrolled in Conseil Scholaire Acadien Provincial (CSAP) Schools. The data was included in a new report from the CSAP entitled “ The Rise of the Francophonie in Nova Scotia; between Pride, Progress and Challenges”.

The CSAP says in 2023-24, this means that out of approximately 24,585 eligible children, only 6,763 attended one of its schools. This represents 27.5 per cent of eligible students.

The report includes four recommendations; more schools is at the top of the list. There are also suggestions on improving transportation of students to schools, funding equivalence with English language schools and recognition of the autonomy of the CSAP in planning and management of French Language education.

CSAP board chair Diane Racette says discussions with provincial officials are underway on these i

Racette says part of the discussions will include underserved areas and schools that are over-crowded.