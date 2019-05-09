New Residence for NSCC Strait Area Campus Welcomed by Port Hawkesbury’s Mayor

The mayor of Port Hawkesbury calls the recently announced residence for the Nova Scotia Community College Strait Area Campus as absolutely wonderful news.

The $7 million, 51-bed residence for the Strait Area Campus was announced by provincial officials in April as part of new capital projects for NSCC.

Following May’s regular council meeting Tuesday night, the town’s mayor, Brenda Chisholm-Beaton said when the idea was established three-years-ago there was a tremendous need for rooms for students as they were displaced outside of the town while attending NSCC.

In 2015, the town just wasn’t meeting the demands of the students and there was a shortage identified of about 160 rooms.

Chisholm-Beaton said she thinks the residence will meet some of that demand and bridge some of that gap, but acknowledges there still is a need for another 100-spaces.

Adding the residence to NSCC, particularly the Nautical Institute, Chisholm-Beaton said will result in the campus becoming more competitive on the Canadian and global scale.