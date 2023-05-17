New Section of Highway 104 Twinning Opens

A new section of twinned highway on Highway 104 opened to traffic today, making travel safer and easier for people living in, and travelling through, Pictou and Antigonish Counties.

The section is a 10-kilometre stretch of brand new four-lane, divided highway over Weaver’s Mountain. Another two-kilometres to James River has also been finished. It is part of a larger project that will see Highway 104 twinned from the New Brunswick border to just east of Antigonish.

The newly twinned highway 104 is expected to be fully open to drivers later this summer.

The construction cost of the project is $364.3 million, including $274.3 million from the Province and up to $90 million from the Government of Canada’s National Trade Corridors Fund.