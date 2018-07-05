New Shipbuilding Chair in Arctic Policy at St. FX to research a number of issues related to Northern Shipping and Transportation Systems

The university’s newest chair said he is looking forward to the position.

St.FX University and Irving Shipbuilding Inc. recently named Dr. Peter Kikkert as the new Irving Shipbuilding Chair in Arctic Policy. Kikkert says his work will involve researching a number of items such as the development of a polar code for shipping, the evolution of northern transportation systems, and the enhancement of local search and rescue and emergency response systems in northern communities.

The main focus of the chair, said Kikkert, is creating policy relevant research and information for decison makers looking at the arctic. He will also be teaching a course in public policy through the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government, which Kikkert said he is excited about starting.