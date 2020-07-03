New St. FX President says COVID-19 Pandemic has Meant a Different Transition to His New Role

St. FX University’s new president is taking over at an unprecedented time.

Back in February, the St. FX board of governors announced the appointment of Dr. Andrew

Hakin as the University’s 19th President and Vice-Chancellor and he officially assumed the role on July 1. Hakin said the COVID-19 pandemic put a very different spin on the presidential transition.

The new university president said COVID-19 made for a different world, even for the university. He said it changed how they will bring back students to how they will attend to the needs and keep the safety of the community at the forefront of everything they do. With that said, Hakin also noted they will also be thinking about how to move StFX forward, calling academic excellence key.

Hakin comes to StFX from the University of Lethbridge where he began as a faculty member in 1989 and has served as Provost and Vice President (Academic) since 2007.