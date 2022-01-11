New Supports Announced for Nova Scotia Businesses Impacted by Latest Health Restriction

Businesses impacted by the latest public health restrictions in Nova Scotia can now apply for support through the Sector Impact Support Program.

The Sector Impact Support Program will provide a one-time grant to help small business owners in industries such as restaurants, bars, gyms, live performing arts facilities and recreation facilities. Eligible businesses can receive a grant of $2,500, $5,000 or $7,500 based on gross payroll cost or gross revenue in November 2021.

For more information of eligibility or to apply, visit novascotia.ca/coronavirus/sector-impact-support-program/