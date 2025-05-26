New Tipping Fees to be Implemented at Inverness County’s Kenloch Waste Management Facility

The Municipality of Inverness County announced the implementation of new tipping fees at the Kenloch Waste Management Facility for construction and demolition (C&D) materials and non-residential waste, effective September 2.

A release from the county states the updated fees are being introduced to better reflect the rising operational and transportation costs associated with processing and diverting waste in accordance with current provincial regulations.

The county stressed residential regular solid waste will not be impacted by these fees.

Construction and demolition materials include, clean and treated lumber, drywall, concrete and masonry, metals, insulation, glass, fixtures, windows, flooring, and doors. For sorted loads, with C&D materials separated by type, the new fee is $48/metric tonne, $110/metric tonne for unsorted loads, and $235 for mixed loads.

The municipality also introduced a tipping fee for non-residential residual waste at $97.20 per metric tonne. This change means businesses will now be charged for garbage disposal, whether delivered directly or via a waste hauler. Commercial customers are advised to contact their service providers to discuss potential impacts on collection rates.

The municipality explained the Kenloch facility is no longer approved to operate as a construction and demolition landfill so all C&D materials brought to the Kenloch facility will now be transported to the GFL Environmental Landfill in Boylston, Guysborough, or to another approved diversion facility based on material type and condition.