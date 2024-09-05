New to the Crew Event in Pictou County Planned for September 11th

The next New to the Crew social event in Pictou County is set for September 11 at Mobility Health and Fitness.

Nicole LeBlanc, project navigator for Healthy Pictou County, said Healthy Pictou County started the New to the Crew program to help provide a space for monthly socials and get-togethers intended for people new to the community. Anyone who is from the area who wants to welcome new people is also encouraged to attend.

Each ‘New to the Crew’ event will offer a variety of food options and feature local Pictou County ambassadors. The September 11 social runs from 5-7. Other events are set for October 9 at the Decoste Centre, and November 6 at the New Glasgow Library.

Healthy Pictou County partnered with a number of organizations including local municipalities, Ignite, the Pictou County Partnership, the Pictou Antigonish Regional Library, and more to spread the word about the events, the funding for which comes from the Office of Healthcare Professional Recruitment Community Fund.