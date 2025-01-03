New to the Crew Social Event in Pictou County Planned for January 8th

The next New to the Crew social event in Pictou County is set for next Wednesday, January 8th at River Run Cafe from 5-6:30pm, with catering from River Run.

Healthy Pictou County started the New to the Crew program to help provide a space for monthly socials and get-togethers intended for people new to the community. Anyone who is from the area who wants to welcome new people is also encouraged to attend.

Healthy Pictou County partnered with a number of organizations including local municipalities, Ignite, the Pictou County Partnership, the Pictou Antigonish Regional Library, and more to spread the word about the events, the funding for which comes from the Office of Healthcare Professional Recruitment Community Fund.