New Trades and Innovation Centre at NSCC Pictou Campus named after former Premier John Hamm

The new trades and innovation centre at the NSCC’s Pictou Campus in Stellarton will bear the

name of former Premier and Pictou County resident John Hamm. The naming is in recognition of the college receiving a landmark investment of 123-million dollars from Hamm’s government in 2003. At the time, Hamm termed the commitment as the “single, largest investment that government has made”.

The announcement of the Honourable Dr. John F. Hamm Trades and Innovation Centre was announced during the centre’s official opening ceremony today. The 28-thousand square foot building includes specialized training space for students enrolled in carpentry, cabinetry, motor vehicle repair and heavy duty equipment programs.

The facility, announced in 2016, received 6.9 million dollars from the federal government and 8.3 million from the province.