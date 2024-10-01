New Transit Service gets support from Federal and Nova Scotia Governments

The federal and provincial governments have stepped in to help another local transit service get off the ground.
The new service is called SMART-GO; a bookable transit system that provides low-cost transportation in the District of St. Mary’s. The service is operated by the St. Mary’s Association for Rural Transit, a community-led organization.
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the federal government is providing more than $180,000 through its Rural Transit Solutions Fund
The province is contributing almost $47,000 to the service