New Transit Service gets support from Federal and Nova Scotia Governments

Oct 1, 2024 | Local News

The federal and provincial governments have stepped in to help another local transit service get off the ground.
The new service is called SMART-GO; a bookable transit system that provides low-cost transportation in the District of St. Mary’s.  The service is operated by the St. Mary’s Association for Rural Transit, a community-led organization.
Central Nova MP Sean Fraser says the federal government is providing more than $180,000 through its Rural Transit Solutions Fund
The province is contributing almost $47,000 to the service


