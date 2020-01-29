New Web Site on Mental Health Supports launched in Nova Scotia

The HealthyMindsNS Web site is up and running to better provide mental health supports for Post Secondary students.

A release from the province states the site provides access to a suite of online mental health supports and services free to students. The services, which are available 24/7, include Kognito, TAO, 7 Cups, Crisis Text Line and Good 2 Talk. Kognito was introduced as part of the suite of services within HealthyMindsNS to assist faculty and staff to prepare for conversations with students and refer them to the supports they need. Each Nova Scotia university and college can select the programs that best compliment their offered services.

The site launched on January 16.