New Web Site that celebrates Rural Live in Nova Scotia Launched in Antigonish

Stories of rural life in Nova Scotia produced by residents who live there are now being captured on a new web site. The web site is called the People’s Archive of Rural Nova Scotia featuring storytelling through photographs, video, audio and the written word. The web site was officially launched at the Peoples Place Library in Antigonish last night. One of the coordinators of the project is the Executive Director of the Antigonish County Adult Learning Association Lise de Villiers. She says the inspiration for the web site came from Indian Journalist Palagummi Sainith, the 2015 Coady Chair in Social Justice, who will receive an honourary degree from St. FX University Saturday.

De Villiers is hopeful to see stories from contributors across the province. Funding to start the web site came from the provincial Communities, Culture and Heritage Department, ACALA, the Antigonish International Film Festival and St. FX University. A link to the web site can be found here: http://www.ruralnovascotiaonline.ca