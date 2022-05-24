New X-Women Basketball Head Coach Matt Spencer busy preparing for Upcoming Season

Local bench boss Matt Spencer is already busy in his new role as head coach of the StFX

Women’s Basketball team.

The first step he said, is turning the program into a contender in the AUS, noting the program hasn’t had a lot of on-court success the last number of years. It starts, he said, by helping those in the program realize a better version of themselves and bring in some fresh faces. Once they are competitive locally, Spencer said his objective is to make them a contender nationally.

While it will be a challenge, Spencer said he believes there is nothing structurally standing in the way. He said he wants to build a program in which the players, the university, and the community can be proud. Growing up a fan of StFX sports, and being an X alum, Spencer said knows what it means to be a part of the X environment and getting the chance to lead the women’s basketball program is a an honour.