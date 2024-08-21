Newborns to be Screened for Spinal Muscular Atrophy

The provincial government announced newborns across the Maritimes will now be screened for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA), through a genetic test added to the Maritime Newborn Screening program.

The screening, done at birth, will provide early diagnosis and access to care sooner for infants with the disorder.

Antigonish MLA and Health and Wellness Minister Michelle Thompson stated screening for SMA at birth allows children to receive treatment sooner and families to receive counselling to better manage the condition.

The screening program expansion, which began on Monday, is a partnership between the Province, the Maritime Newborn Screening program and Muscular Dystrophy Canada.

Muscular Dystrophy Canada committed $420,000 for equipment, training and validation work to begin screening for SMA, a genetic condition that leads to muscle weakness. It is now one of 24 conditions covered by the screening program.