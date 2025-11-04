Listen Live

Summer Cruiser
Contests

Listen Live

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

NexGold Mining Corporation receives Final Federal Authorization for its Proposed Goldboro Gold Project

Nov 4, 2025 | Local News

NexGold Mining Corp. announced Fisheries and Oceans Canada granted the fisheries act authorizations for the construction and operation of the Goldboro Gold project. A release from the company states the FAAs are the final federal authorizations for the project, as well as the last major permits required prior to the commencement of construction and future operations. NexGold recevied its industrial approval in August.

Gold Ore

The release also states the FAAs reaffirm the company’s commitment to ongoing engagement with the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia, including opportunities to participate in offsetting projects.


Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year

Canadian Radio Awards: 989 XFM Small Market Station of The Year