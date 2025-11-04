NexGold Mining Corporation receives Final Federal Authorization for its Proposed Goldboro Gold Project

NexGold Mining Corp. announced Fisheries and Oceans Canada granted the fisheries act authorizations for the construction and operation of the Goldboro Gold project. A release from the company states the FAAs are the final federal authorizations for the project, as well as the last major permits required prior to the commencement of construction and future operations. NexGold recevied its industrial approval in August.

The release also states the FAAs reaffirm the company’s commitment to ongoing engagement with the Mi’kmaq of Nova Scotia, including opportunities to participate in offsetting projects.