NG Safe Watch Launched in New Glasgow

It’s a move officials in the New Glasgow area hope will enhance public safety and prevent crime.

The town, New Glasgow Regional Police and local businesses and organizations have launched a program called NG Safe Watch. It includes the installation of video surveillance cameras in several areas of the downtown core.

Police Chief Stephen Chisholm says the project allows businesses and the community to be involved in crime prevention. He adds installing wireless video solutions will enhance public safety, disrupt and deter criminal activity, and enhance police investigations.

Initially, more than a dozen cameras will be installed throughout the downtown core. There are plans to expand the program to include more areas.

The cameras aren’t actively monitored, but video footage from the cameras will be used in solving and deterring criminal activity. The CCTV cameras will also be able to capture behaviour in the area, and data can be retrieved if needed.

A pilot project has already taken place, and officials are pleased with the results; saying implementation of the program is expected to deter crime and create safe spaces.